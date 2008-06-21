Motley Crue: Viacom's MTV Now So Uncool That We're Ditching It

It’s been a rough week for ageing ’80s hair-metal bands. First Poison says EMI ripped them off. Now Motley Crue says they can’t make the film version of their autobiography The Dirt because their partner, MTV Films, has become “unhip.”



Reuters: The glam-metal veterans first announced in 2006 they had reached a deal with MTV Films/Paramount to start producing a biopic based on their best-selling autobiography “The Dirt,” which was co-written with Neil Strauss

But the band is now looking for new partners, bassist/lyricist Nikki Sixx told Reuters.

“We’re trying to get them (MTV) out of the way to make this movie that should have been made a long time ago,” he said.

“MTV has become bogged down in its own way. It’s a channel that used to be hip and has now actually become unhip. We signed with them because we believed they were right, but they haven’t come to the table,” he said. “We need to find the right partner. They are not the right partner.”

More on reuters.com>

An interesting choice of words, Nikki. Is it possible that MTV’s ignoring you because Motley Crue used to be hip and are now unhip?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.