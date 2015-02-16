This is the motivational poster that hangs inside Jony Ive's office

There’s a new profile of Apple’s design chief Jony Ive in the New Yorker, and it reveals new information about how he works.

As you might expect, Ive’s office is filled with interesting things. There are shelves filled with sketchbooks, as well as a rugby ball.

But perhaps the most interesting thing inside Jony Ive’s office is a motivational poster.

The New Yorker say that this poster hangs in Ive’s office:

It was designed by Brian Buirge and Jason Bacher, at the studio “Good Fucking Design Advice.”

Elsewhere in the office is this framed Banksy print:

NOW WATCH: Apple Crashed A Paris Fashion Show To Promote Its Smartwatch



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.