Motionbox Goes HD

Video-sharing and storage site Motionbox is now offering some users an HD option. The NY-based service’s premium members, who pay $30 a year, will be able to upload and play HD videos; the company promises that the site’s free users will also see a noticable upgrade in the quality of their standard-def videos.



We don’t think conventional video-sharing sites like YouTube and the YouTube-wannabees need to offer HD, but this makes sense for Motionbox: It’s targeting users who are shooting home movies and the like with “near-HD” cameras, and want a place to share those clips with a handful of their friends and family.

Gearhead details from the release:

The HD player takes full advantage of Adobe Flash Player’s capabilities and the exceptional H.264 video format. Major advances to Motionbox’s server-based video rendering engine enable Web-based editing of full 1080p video, with AVCHD support coming soon.

See Also: YouTube In HD? Not Really

Video-sharing Site Motionbox Raises $8 Million Series B

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.