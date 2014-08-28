Defender Is Forced To Play Goalie In A Shootout After 118th-Minute Red Card, Makes Game-Winning Save

Ludogorets defender Cosmin Moti sent his team into the Champions League group stage in incredible fashion Wednesday night, stopping a shot as a goalkeeper in the penalty shootout to beat Steaua Bucuresti.

With the two teams tied 1-1 on aggregate the 118th minute, Ludogorets’ goalie Vladislav Stoyanov got a red card. The team had already made all three substitutes, so they had to pick an outfield play to put in goal.

They picked Moti, and it proved to be one of the greatest decisions in the Bulgarian club’s history.

Moti managed to save Steaua’s second penalty, but he was generally overmatched. All but one Ludogorets player made his PK, though. Going into the sixth penalty, Steaua had to convert to stay alive.

Moti dove to his right, smothered the kick, and sent his team in the Champions League group stage:

He went nuts:

The entire team surrounded him, including the live bird mascot. Moti is a legend:

