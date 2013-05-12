20 Mothers Who Are Changing The World

We recently published our list of 50 Women Who Are Changing The World. Of the 50 women who made the list, 20 are mothers.
These women are balancing impressive careers in politics, tech, entertainment, and fashion, with the demands of a family, proving that you can truly have it all.
In honour of Mother’s Day, we’d like to highlight these women for their notable achievements. Here are the mothers who are changing the world:
- Melinda Gates
- Sheryl Sandberg
- Hillary Clinton
- Marissa Mayer
- Tina Fey
- Elizabeth Warren
- Laurene Powell Jobs
- Tory Burch
- Valerie Jarrett
- Michelle Obama
- Dilma Rousseff
- Fawzia Koofi
- Amy Cuddy
- Jill Ambramson
- Annemarie Slaughter
- Jenna Lyons
- Peng Liyuan
- Sara Blakely
- Anna Wintour
- Alice Waters
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.