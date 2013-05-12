20 Mothers Who Are Changing The World

We recently published our list of 50 Women Who Are Changing The World. Of the 50 women who made the list, 20 are mothers.



These women are balancing impressive careers in politics, tech, entertainment, and fashion, with the demands of a family, proving that you can truly have it all.

In honour of Mother’s Day, we’d like to highlight these women for their notable achievements. Here are the mothers who are changing the world:

Melinda Gates

Sheryl Sandberg

Hillary Clinton

Marissa Mayer

Tina Fey

Elizabeth Warren

Laurene Powell Jobs

Tory Burch

Valerie Jarrett

Michelle Obama

Dilma Rousseff

Fawzia Koofi

Amy Cuddy

Jill Ambramson

Annemarie Slaughter

Jenna Lyons

Peng Liyuan

Sara Blakely

Anna Wintour

Alice Waters

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.