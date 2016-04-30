The all-star 'Mother's Day' is already one of the worst-reviewed movies of the year

Director Garry Marshall is responsible for some of the most legendary TV shows and movies ever made, like “Happy Days,” the TV version of “The Odd Couple,

” and “Pretty Woman.”

But in his later years, the 81-year-old has been making a series of movies focused on holidays, like “Valentine’s Day” and “New Year’s Eve,” that outside of all-star casts have done precious little for critics or audiences.

But that hasn’t stopped him from making a third film, “Mother’s Day,” which opens Friday. And critics are really letting this one have it.

“Mother’s Day” has the usual cast of A-listers in Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts, and Jason Sudeikis, playing characters whose lives intersect leading up to the holiday.

With a current rating of 8% on Rotten Tomatoes and taking in only $225,000 in its Thursday preview, the movie will likely make around $12 million in over 3,000 theatres.

When you have stars like this, that’s pretty weak.

Here’s what critics had to say about what’s already one of the worst-reviewed movies of the year:

We've been down this road three too many times. New Line Cinema 'New Year's Eve.' Movies like 'Valentine's Day' and 'New Year's Eve' have already scarred critics, and it doesn't seem they have lightned up with the third offering from Marshall. 'Following the lazy formula the director laid down in 'Valentine's Day' and 'New Year's Eve,' Marshall and his writers line up a bunch of stars, set up some basic sitcom situations, then hope audiences are in the right holiday spirit,' the New York Daily News wrote. And Rolling Stone says 'director Garry Marshall is a menace. He keeps killing holidays with all-star comedies in which a laugh would die of loneliness.' You will be laughing at it, not with it. Open Road Films If you think critics are a little harsh on the movie, here are a few examples on why it's so painful. ScreenCrush highlights: 'Britt Robertson (plays) an unwed mother who refuses to marry her aspiring standup comedian baby daddy (Jack Whitehall) because she has abandonment issues. This is made clear in the scene where she loudly announces 'I have abandonment issues!' in a public park full of kids. As you do.' While the Washington Post can't forget (but wants to): 'At one point, Jennifer Garner sings a Huey Lewis and the News song, in what feels like the whitest moment in the history of cinema. That is, until roughly 45 minutes later, when Jason Sudeikis does a karaoke version of 'The Humpty Dance' while wearing salmon-coloured pants.' That wig! Open Road Films Julia Roberts wears a wig in the movie that looks so awful you think it must be a joke, but it's not. Variety has some questions about it. 'Like the glowing briefcase in 'Pulp Fiction' or the final whispered words of 'Lost in Translation,' the ill-fitting Anna Wintour wig worn by Julia Roberts in 'Mother's Day' seems destined to enter the pantheon of great cinematic mysteries. Did some earlier version of the script explain the wig's presence? Why does no character in the film point out how strange it looks? Did Roberts insist on wearing the wig -- a leftover prop from one of her faux films in 'Notting Hill' -- as a Brando-esque bit of actorly mischief, or does it hold deeper significance?' Hopefully, we'll never know. Whatever you do, don't spend money or time on this movie. Open Road Films It's great to spend some time with your mother at a movie. But hopefully this has convinced you to skip it. If not, let's dig a little deeper. 'Lifeless, ugly, and vaguely evil in its gross attempt to offer something for everyone, 'Mother's Day' doesn't feel like a movie so much as it does a cinematic adaptation of Walmart,' Indiewire wrote. While TheWrap concludes, 'Women everywhere deserve equal pay, maternity leave, unrestricted access to family planning, and far better movies about motherhood than 'Mother's Day.''

