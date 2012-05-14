Your Mother's Day Flowers Are Hiding An Ugly Secret

Photo: Lee Forrest/Flickr

Today is Mother’s Day — which means big business for the flower industry. Mother’s Day accounts for one-quarter of U.S. floral purchases made for the holidays, eclipsing even Valentine’s Day.



But behind every colourful bouquet of fresh cut flowers is a story of foreign labour abuse and environmental destruction.

We spoke with Alania Paradise, president of certified Fair Trade flower company One World Flowers, about the hidden issues in the global flower trade and what consumers can do to have a positive impact.

Business Insider: What is the average customer not aware of when he purchases fresh flowers?

Alania Paradise: The average consumer usually is completely unaware of where their flowers come from, the practices that are used on the farms to grow them, and the complexities of the supply chain that brought those flowers to their local store.

To begin, the supply chain is dominated by massive customers in the United States and Europe that buy huge amounts of flowers and are able to dictate rock-bottom prices to the farms in developing countries.

Growing flowers is a labour-intensive business, so farms really have two main sources of cost: floral inputs like land and water and labour. When farms need to cut costs, they obviously can’t stop watering the flowers, so the first place to make cuts is in labour.

The results in the floral industry worldwide are underpaid workers who are forced into unpaid overtime or given outrageous quotas to meet before getting paid. Benefits and healthcare are rarely ever provided, and even basic necessities are denied like protective gear to keep workers safe from chemicals used on the farm. Other abuses can also prevail on floral farms where sexual or physical abuse is used to control a typically all-female workforce.

BI: Where do the majority of our supermarket bouquets and other cut flowers comes from?

AP: Over 90 per cent of the cut flowers sold in the United States come from outside our country. The majority of imported flowers are grown in Colombia, Ecuador, and Kenya. Most supermarket bouquets come from African countries that produce smaller, less expensive varieties. All of our flowers come from Ecuador where premium varieties are grown and the blooms are much larger.