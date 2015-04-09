13 thoughtful Mother's Day gifts under $50

Melissa Stanger
Chemex 3 cup coffee makerCrate & BarrelA chemex is the best way for mum to enjoy her morning coffee.

Mums do so much for us. They feed us, encourage us, and shower us with love.

It’s only fair to return the favour, but you don’t have to break the bank to show mum you care.

We found 13 gifts under $US50 that will make you the favourite child this Mother’s Day.

One-up the framed photo this year.

Price: $US39.95

Put mum's favourite pictures on a custom iPhone case this year. Casetify has a number of attractive layouts and designs to choose from, and you can even import photos from Facebook or Instagram.

Charm her with this stunning charm bracelet.

Price: Starts at $US16

What do mums never tire of doing? Talking about their kids. This stainless steel charm bracelet can be personalised with the names and birthstones of each of her kids. It's also a great gift for grandmothers, who can add charms for all her children's children.

Give her the gift of a green thumb.

Price: $US44.95

No window box? No problem. Mum can grow her own herbs in the ZeroSoil mini indoor garden -- an attractive and mess-less way to display (and eat) fresh, delicious herbs at any meal. It uses a plant nutrient base instead of potting soil, and bonus: It waters itself!

Pamper her on the go.

Price: $US14.99

Just because mum travels a lot doesn't mean she can't make room for some down time while she's away. The Simply Be Well travel bath set includes a moisturizing body bar, lip balm, body cream, and wash. Everything is made with organic ingredients and comes in soothing lavender vanilla, rosemary mint, or pomegranate scents.

Tidy up her work station.

Price: $US39.99

A clean desk is a happy desk, and a happy desk means a happy mum. Give your mum an attractive and functional way to organise her desk top with the iStick Desk Organiser. It has compartments for office supplies and photos, a docking station for her iPhone, USB and storage card ports, and even a cup holder for her favourite beverage.

Show her how important your relationship with her is.

Price: $US14.10

'What My Mother Gave Me' is a collection of anecdotes from Pulitzer Prize-winning writers, journalists, and best-selling novelists that look at the mother-child relationship through gifts mothers gave their kids. Whether a physical gift or simply wise words or time spent together, this is a sentimental book mums will love.

Treat her to a manicure every month.

Price: From $US19.99/month

Julep is like the Birchbox of nail polish. A monthly subscription gets mum a monthly delivery of nail polish, some other products like cuticle oil or hand cream, and a delicious piece of candy. Julep members can customise their monthly boxes, so mum can pick out exactly what she wants.

Give her a beautiful way to organise her trinkets.

Price: $US14-$US28

Maybe your mum already has enough jewellery (from you, we hope), and if so, take it one step further with an intricately designed and painted jewellery box. Each one is hand-carved and affixed with a delicate metal fastener to keep its contents secure.

Energize her day -- literally.

Price: $US34.95

Chemex coffee is the trendiest way to drink a cup of joe these days. The chemex is made with non-corrosive elements and brews enough coffee for three perfect cups. It's an aesthetic way for her to brew for company... or just for herself.

Introduce her to some fresh new scents.

Price: $US44

Buying perfume or cologne for someone else is challenging, so it's best not to restrict your options (or your mum's) to just one scent. Marc Jacobs' best-selling Daisy perfume sampler includes all three varieties -- Daisy, Daisy Dream, and Daisy Eau So Fresh -- so mum can see which she likes best.

Make drinking water a visual experience.

Price: From $US16.40

SIGG aluminium canisters make drinking water more enjoyable. The water bottles are vibrant and stylish, with dozens of designs to choose from. They're also lightweight, easy to clean, and BPA-free.

Encourage her favourite hobby.

Price: $US14-$US36

Mums make the best cookies, don't they? Anthropologie's Crowned Leaf measuring cups and spoons are a beautiful way to make a masterpiece in the kitchen. The pieces are made of painted new bone china, but are dishwasher safe and so beautiful that she may want to display them when she's not using them.

Recap her first year of motherhood.

Price: $US39.99

Document every 'first' for her and her child in a vibrant photo book. Shutterfly makes it easy to customise the scrapbook online using a drag-and-drop format with tons of customisation options and layouts to choose from. Shutterfly prints the book on professional glossy paper and binds it into a keepsake she'll treasure forever.

What's Mother's Day without brunch?

