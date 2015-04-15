15 lavish Mother's Day gift ideas that are worth splurging on

Between working, cooking dinner, and supporting you no matter what, mum works hard all day.
And with Mother’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to find a gift that shows how much you care — so why not splurge a little bit? She’s worth it.
Price: Facials start at $US125, massages start at $US80, and manicures start at $US25
Indulge your mum with a tension-melting spa day -- complete with all her favourite treatments -- and watch her stress slip away. Bliss has locations throughout the country where you can book everything from a triple oxygen facial to a massage to a Shellac manicure all at once.
Price: $US250-$US1,030
If your mum loves to cook, she likely has her eye on one of KitchenAid's iconic standing mixers. Not just for baking, the mixer also has attachments for juicing, making homemade pasta, and churning ice cream. Add a personal touch by choosing one in her favourite colour.
Price: $US99 for the Fitbit, $US175-$US195 for the Tory Burch band
Just because your mum sweats at the gym doesn't mean she can't look great doing it. Help her reach her health goals with a fitness tracker like Fitbit, paired with a stylish wrist band from Tory Burch. Not only will she be able to use Fitbit to track her sleep patterns, steps, and calories burned, but she'll sport the device like a fashionista.
Price: $US119
Mum will love catching up on the most recent bestsellers on a Kindle Paperwhite. The lightweight design is perfect for travel, and the anti-glare screen with a built-in light lets her read anywhere, whether that's in bed or on the beach.
Price: $US72
Every mum deserves a break once in a while, so bring the spa to her with a relaxing gift set from Philosophy. Philosophy created the Amazing Grace Set just for Mother's Day -- it includes perfume, shampoo, shower gel, and whipped body cream to refresh her completely.
Price: $US249
Soft and luxurious, this cashmere throw from Williams-Sonoma will keep her warm on even the chilliest spring evenings. Choose from over 15 colours, and add a personalised monogram for an additional $US9.
Price: $US656
With this lipstick and nail polish sampler box from Tom Ford, Mum will always have the perfect hue to match her mood. Whether she's sporting a classic red lip or keeping it classy with a pale pink nail, she'll be doing so in style.
Price: $US300
Everyone needs a few peaceful moments alone, and no matter how busy her day is, you can still give mum the gift of silence with Bose QuietComfort noise-cancelling headphones. These even have extra cushioning for long-wearing comfort.
Price: $US100-$US375
Brighten up her workspace with these gold-trimmed desk accessories from L'Objet. They will provide a dazzling pop of colour to otherwise drab workdays, and keep her desk both organised and stylish.
Price: $US360 per month
Whether she's shuttling kids to and from soccer practice or working hard at the office, every mum deserves a chance to unwind with a glass of wine at the end of the day. A Williams-Sonoma connoisseur-level wine club membership ships six limited-production bottles to her door every month, so Mum can taste the best of the best.
Price: $US100-$US132
Mum will smell -- and feel -- great all day with a few spritzes of her favourite perfume. Not sure what she likes? Go with a simple, classic scent like Chanel No. 5.
Price: $US680-$US750
A gemstone necklace will add a fun yet subtle touch of colour to her everyday attire. Make it doubly sentimental by choosing one with your own birthstone -- she'll think of you every time she wears it.
Price: $US2,500
A quality, signature handbag will last her a lifetime. This structured leather tote from Prada is practical enough for day and sleek enough to carry into the evening. Plus, black never goes out of style.
Price: Starting from $US1,269
Give mum a few days off to relax and unwind with an all-inclusive cruise to the Caribbean. She won't have to lift a finger -- except to sip mimosas by the pool, of course. Seven-day stays in a deluxe suite start from around $US1,200 on Royal Caribbean.
Price: $US7,600
Mum will love dressing up any outfit with these diamond studs from Neiman Marcus, which will quickly become a staple in her jewellery box. The modern swirl design adds just enough sparkle without being too flashy.
