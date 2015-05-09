Here's what your mum does with her time

Sunday is Mother’s Day, and to celebrate, the Bureau of Labour Statistics put together an interactive chart showing how married mothers and fathers spend their time.

The chart is based on results from the 2009-2013 editions of the American Time Use Survey, an annual survey run by the Bureau in which respondents are asked to document their activities throughout a particular day.

On average, married mothers employed full time spend slightly less time at work than similar fathers: Mothers spend 5.3 hours on average per day doing work or work-related activities, while fathers spend 6.1 hours.

Mothers also spend less time on sports and leisure activities, with full time employed mothers spending 2.9 hours per day on average and fathers spending 3.6 hours.

Here’s a screenshot of the chart:

For more, check out the interactive chart at the Bureau of Labour Statistics website here.

