Motherhood And Entrepreneurship

The Gotham Gal wrote a post last week about motherhood and work. In it she argued that motherhood is a given for many/most women and that it hasn’t gotten in the way of many great accomplishments by women over the years and we should not penalise women for the fact that they have another side project that they will be doing for the rest of their lives. She ended the post with the assertion that women were designed for this and that they thrive on it.



I’ve watched the Gotham Gal go right back to work a week after our first child was born because it was a startup and they needed her. She managed it pretty well. We used to swap days we had to be home early to relieve Betty (our child caregiver at the time). I’ve watched her take on another startup working in an office in the basement of our house selling ad space in between driving the kids here and there. And as she says in the post, she always had dinner on the table, always made sure the kids had what they needed, and always made sure our home was functioning. She still does that even though she’s got something like a couple dozen projects going right now.

So on Mother’s Day, I’d like to acknowledge that motherhood is simply a fact of life for many/most women and that it should not be a hurdle for more women entrepreneurs. We just need the men in their lives (husbands, cofounders, investors, etc) to be supportive of their side project. It’s a damn important one.

And on that note, I’m waking up the kids and going out to get stuff to make breakfast for our women entrepreneur and mother. Happy mothers day everyone.

Read more posts on A VC »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.