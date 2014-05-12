MotherCoders Is A New Kind Of Mum's Group: Make Friends While Hacking

Spend more than a nano-second in the tech industry and you’ll soon hear the complaints about the lack of women in the tech field.

You’ll also hear how programming is one of the best jobs that offers great pay and perks.

Working mum Tina Lee put those two thoughts together and decided to learn to code to open up her career options. Lee lives in San Francisco, surrounded by these high-paying jobs. She had been working at the State Controller’s Office and with the non-profit ZeroDivide Foundation.

Lee quickly became frustrated by a lack of choices that suited her needs. First off, she needed childcare. But she also wanted the experience to be social, where she could meet other mums, and get actual hands-on help from instructors working in the tech industry.

Despite a growing number of coding bootcamps sprouting up, none are aimed at mums. On top of that, Lee wanted one that would teach her basic skills while and let her explore multiple coding options.

So she created her own combination boot-camp and mums group: MotherCoders. She recently completed the first pilot.

“MotherCoders lets you explore whether y0u want to be a web developer, user interface specialist, graphic developer, bundled into one program,” Lee told Business Insider.

Six mums participated in a six-week pilot program, including a couple of scientists, a civil engineer, a graphic designer, Lee says.

Next up, Lee is trying to raise $US150,000 to create a regular class schedule that can handle more mums. The money is needed to rent the facility which includes a full childcare site, she says. (We learned of her project through the Anita Borg Institute, which supports women in tech from grants and other resources.)

After that, she plans to roll out MotherCoders to cities nationwide, she tells us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.