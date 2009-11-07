Mother Of Busted Inside Traders: "U can’t kiss my sons arse h---"

Yesterday, brothers Zvi (pictured) and Emanuel Goffer were busted as part of the widening Galleon Group insider trading scandal.



Dealbreaker got an interesting reaction when it contacted the boys’ mother for comment:

Dealbreaker in an attempt to learn more about Team Goffer, reached out to Dalia Goffer, the boy’s mother yesterday, and asked if she thought the FBI had arrested the wrong guys. In an email sent late last night she responded:

“low life…………….go get yourself a life………………..are u eating your heart…………..u can’t kiss my sons arse hole [sic]…………………..because u so sick in your brain and so low….and if u don’t stop bothering me I will contact the police.”

Well then! Let’s see what the police say.

Read the whole thing here.

