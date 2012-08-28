Mother Of Alleged Baltimore High School Shooter Had A Sign With A Gun On Her House

Photo: CBS Baltimore

The family of the 15-year-old boy accused of shooting a fellow student yesterday at Perry Hall High School in Baltimore County would not give many details about the shooting but did tell The Associated Press the boy had been bullied.One student was listed in critical condition yesterday at Maryland’s Shock Trauma centre after being shot in the back on the first day of classes.



Many speculated Monday the alleged shooter had been bullied and cited a Facebook page that possibly belonged to the suspect that said “First day of school. Last day of life.”

It hasn’t been confirmed the Facebook page belonged to the suspect.

However, the suspect’s father, who confirmed to the AP his son was the gunman, also indicated the boy had been bullied.

The AP didn’t identify the suspect or the boy’s father since the alleged gunman is a juvenile and hasn’t been officially charged.

A woman in the father’s home who says she is related to the suspect’s father said the family is “horrified.”

“We did not see this coming and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and the victim’s family,” the woman told the AP.

However, the suspect’s mother’s home told a different story.

While no one answered the door at the mother’s home, “a sign at the house said ‘We don’t call 911’ and had a carved relief of a gun,” The AP reported.

