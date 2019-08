Lisa Swanson lost her son Levi in a car crash four years ago, and Terry Hooper received his heart in a transplant. Four years later, Swanson and Levi’s twin brother met Hooper for the first time, and heard Levi’s heart beat once again.

Story and editing by Alana Yzola

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.