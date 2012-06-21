WATCH: Mother Jones' Ridiculous 'Game of Thrones' Political Attack Ads

From a kitten theme song to a Simpsons’ couch gag, there are plenty of parodies of “Game of Thrones,” the hit HBO series that follows the lords and ladies of the Seven Kingdoms.



Today, Mother Jones released three super-PAC political ads for main characters Daenerys Targaryen, Joffrey Baratheon and Robb Stark.

We laughed … but only because they’re so outrageous. However, we must admit, the narrator’s voice is pretty awesome.

Watch the ads below:

