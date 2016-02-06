A mother got to hear her baby's heart again three years after he died

Heather Clark lost her son Lukas when he was just 7 months old. She decided to donate his organs, and, several years later, met the recipient. During that meeting, she got to hear her son’s heart beat again.

Thanks to Donate Life Arizona for sharing this footage.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Carl Mueller

