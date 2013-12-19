A Mum Is Being Charged After Appearing In Topless Snapchat Photos With Her Daughter

Shutterstock These teens looking at their phones are not the girls in question.

A Missouri mother is finding herself in hot water after a topless photo of her and her daughter circulated through the school district via Snapchat this past weekend, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The 50-year-old mother has not been identified in order to protect her daughter, who is a minor.

The photo was shot by the girl’s sister, police told the Post-Dispatch.

It was taken Nov. 14 in a hot tub at their Wentzville, Mo., home, and circulated through at least two high schools via Snapchat, the here-and-gone photo-sharing app. Although, if you screenshot the photos when you receive them, they are as permanent as any picture you save to your phone.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar sent Business Insider the official court document, which stated the woman is being charged with misdemeanour child endangerment.

Lohmar told the Post-Dispatch that “it was clear that the woman and her daughter had knowingly posed for the photo. Both of them were covering their nipples, but their breasts were exposed.”

The mother, who spoke to KMOV St. Louis, told reporters she wasn’t posing, she was “getting out of the tub.”

“I was aware the photo was taken, and I told [my other daughter] at that second, please delete that photo,” the mum said in the interview.

According to the Post-Dispatch, this is not the first time the daughter has been in this situation. Last year, the girl was sent to court-mandated counseling because she distributed nude photos of herself to her classmates.

