Woman Charged With Murder After Cairns Child Killings

Police on the scene in Manoora, Cairns.

Queensland Police have charged a 37-year-old woman with murder following the discovery on Friday of eight dead children in a Cairns home.

The woman charged is the mother of seven of the eight victims.

She is in hospital being treated for self-inflicted knife wounds. Health officials report her as stable.

A magistrate attended a bedside hearing this morning for the charges and there will be a further court hearing tomorrow in Cairns.

The victims of the mass stabbing were four girls aged between two and 14 years old, and four boys, aged between five and nine.

