Mother Allegedly Decapitated 2-Year-Old Before Killing Herself

Photo: 6ABC Action News

Police in Camden, N.J., say they found a child’s head in the freezer after a mother with a history of mental illness killed herself and decapitated the 2-year-old.Police went to the home of Chevonne Thomas, 33, early Wednesday morning after a confusing 911 call led them to believe Thomas’ child Zahree Thomas was in trouble, 6ABC Action News reported.



And when police arrived they reportedly saw Zahree’s headless body inside the house.

Chevonne Thomas had barricaded herself inside the house and stabbed herself to death by the time police gained entry, according to 6ABC.

Police were initially called to the house for a domestic dispute but do not believe Chevonne Thomas’ boyfriend had anything to do with the crime.

DON’T MISS: James Holmes Met With Not One But Three Mental Health Professionals Before Dropping Out Of School >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.