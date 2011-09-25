Most World Markets Are Now Bear Markets

Markets were crushed worldwide last week. The Hang Seng fared worst, with a decline of 9.18%, while five of the eight markets on our world scoreboard lost more the five per cent. In fact, six of the indexes are now below the 20% decline-from-interim-high benchmark traditionally associated with bear markets, and two have slipped 30% or more from their interim highs. Only the S&P 500 and FTSE 100 remain above bear territory.



The tables below provide a concise overview of performance comparisons over the past four weeks for these seven major indexes. I’ve also included the average for each week so that we can evaluate the performance of a specific index relative to the overall mean and better understand weekly volatility. The colours for each index name help us visualise the comparative performance over time.

The chart below illustrates the comparative performance of World Markets since March 9, 2009. The start date is arbitrary: The S&P 500, CAC 40 and BSE SENSEX hit their lows on March 9th, the Nikkei 225 on March 10th, the DAX on March 6th, the FTSE on March 3rd, the Shanghai Composite on November 4, 2008, and the Hang Seng even earlier on October 27, 2008. However, by aligning on the same day and measuring the per cent change, we get a better sense of the relative performance than if we align the lows.

A Longer Look Back

Here is the same chart starting from the turn of 21st century. The relative over-performance of the emerging markets (Shanghai, Mumbai, Hang Seng) is readily apparent.

