A Surprising Statistic About Workers Who Call In Sick

As it turns out, employees are more honest about calling in sick than you might have thought.A new survey by TheFit.com, a website monitoring company culture, polled 5,250 full-time working professionals and found that 85 per cent of employees actually tell the truth when they call in sick.



And women are more honest. One in five men, versus one in seven women, lie when they call in sick, according to the study.

Both are more likely to lie about being sick to a female boss.

