The Most Well-Read Cities In America, According To Amazon

For the third year running, Amazon has released its list of the 20 most well-read cities in the country.



Amazon built this list by looking at cities with at least 100,000 people and compiling its sales data on each – how many books, magazines, and newspapers are people buying in these places?

There are some rather non-obvious appearances on the list. Check it out:

Alexandria, Va. Knoxville, Tenn. Miami, Fla. Cambridge, Mass. Orlando, Fla. Ann Arbor, Mich. Berkeley, Calif. Cincinnati, Ohio Columbia, S.C. Pittsburgh, Penn. St. Louis, Mo. Salt Lake City, Utah Seattle, Wash. Vancouver, Wash. Gainesville, Fla. Atlanta, Ga. Dayton, Ohio Richmond, Va. Clearwater, Fla. Tallahassee, Fla.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

