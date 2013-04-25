The Most Well-Read Cities In America, According To Amazon

For the third year running, Amazon has released its list of the 20 most well-read cities in the country.
Amazon built this list by looking at cities with at least 100,000 people and compiling its sales data on each – how many books, magazines, and newspapers are people buying in these places?
There are some rather non-obvious appearances on the list. Check it out:
- Alexandria, Va.
- Knoxville, Tenn.
- Miami, Fla.
- Cambridge, Mass.
- Orlando, Fla.
- Ann Arbor, Mich.
- Berkeley, Calif.
- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Columbia, S.C.
- Pittsburgh, Penn.
- St. Louis, Mo.
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Seattle, Wash.
- Vancouver, Wash.
- Gainesville, Fla.
- Atlanta, Ga.
- Dayton, Ohio
- Richmond, Va.
- Clearwater, Fla.
- Tallahassee, Fla.
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
