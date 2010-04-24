The Most Watched Videos In YouTube's Five Year History

It’s been 5 years since the first video was uploaded onto YouTube, and we know what you’re all thinking.



“What!? YouTube’s only been around for 5 years!?”

It seems like the video site’s been with us all our lives. But in reality, YouTube is so young that it’s less than a third of the age of Justin Bieber.

[Editor’s note: Will is making the rest of us feel old, right?]

Since YouTube launched, we’ve all frequented the site to be entertained by amateur videographers. Many of these videos soon developed into viral phenomenons, and whether produced by amateurs or professionals, we still come away with a smile on our faces.

Hanging out with your friends can easily turn into a YouTube party where everyone tries to one-up each other with a video funnier or more awe-inspiring than the previous.

These are the videos that we’ve all seen and love (or hate if you have a fear or dislike of British children).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.