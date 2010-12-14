The Top YouTube Videos Of 2010

The most watched YouTube video of 2010 is The Gregory Brother’s (schmoyoho) “Bed Intruder Song” – according to YouTube’s blog.



Counting only videos that were uploaded this year, YouTube separated its videos into two categories: those of the “major label music video” variety and those that are not. Justin Bieber’s “Baby” came out on top of the major label music video category.

At the height of its popularity, the auto-tuned mashup broke into Billboard’s “Hot 100” chart and has given The Gregory Brothers and Antoine Dodson fame beyond the Internet.

From The Gregory Brothers to the Old Spice Man (your man could smell like), 2010 has certainly been a strong year for viral videos.

