The Most Watched Videos In September: Ray William Johnson Takes On Justin Bieber

William Wei

September felt like a complete snoozefest after videos of the Old Spice guy and Antoine Dodson/The Gregory Brothers took up most of our summer.

No videos from September caught the Internet nation’s attention, but last month’s top viral video – the “Bed Intruder Song” – is still holding its own this month.

Looking at the overall most watched videos list, Justin Bieber’s music videos dominate the top 100, but Ray William Johnson and his twice-a-week YouTube show comes in a very close second place – Bieber’s songs and face took up eight spots while YouTube star Ray William Johnson grabbed seven. In fact, the YouTuber and viral video reviewer averaged close to 1.6 million views per day throughout all of September.

So, the question is – Who does YouTube value more? The Justin Bieber/Vevo/music video Goliaths or the YouTube personalities/vlogger Davids?

Data Provided By TubeMogul

15. Auto-Tune the News: BACKIN UP SONG!!

13. Ray William Johnson: YOU RACIST!

*Honorable Mention – OK Go: White Knuckles

12. The Gummy Bear Song - Long English Version

11. Cute Girl Has A Catchy Dance

10. Call of Duty: Black Ops - Wager Match Trailer

9. Parody: Eminem ft Rihanna - Love The Way You Lie

8. Antoine Dodson warns a PERP on LIVE TV!

7. Teenage Dream(with me)

6. Ablisa's X Factor Audition

5. Bed Intruder Song (iTunes Version)

*4. The Amazing Race: Watermelon Launch

*Our pick of the month

3. Cher Lloyd's X Factor Audition

2. Gymkhana THREE, Part 2; Ultimate Playground; l'Autodrome, France

1. The Town (Trailer)

The Top 10 List INCLUDING Music Videos

BONUS: The videos that just missed the cut (aka: the Ray William Johnson list)...

20. Ray William Johnson: Ray It Ain't So (Overall Rank: 69)

19. Ray William Johnson: BAD KIDS! (Overall Rank: 68)

18. Nuki Nuki (The Nuki Song) Full Version Gummy Bear (Overall Rank: 65)

17. Ray William Johnson: Lookin' 4 Love (Overall Rank: 64)

16. Pokémon Apokélypse: Live Action Trailer HD (Overall Rank:63)

