The Most Watched Videos In September: Ray William Johnson Takes On Justin Bieber

September felt like a complete snoozefest after videos of the Old Spice guy and Antoine Dodson/The Gregory Brothers took up most of our summer.



No videos from September caught the Internet nation’s attention, but last month’s top viral video – the “Bed Intruder Song” – is still holding its own this month.

Looking at the overall most watched videos list, Justin Bieber’s music videos dominate the top 100, but Ray William Johnson and his twice-a-week YouTube show comes in a very close second place – Bieber’s songs and face took up eight spots while YouTube star Ray William Johnson grabbed seven. In fact, the YouTuber and viral video reviewer averaged close to 1.6 million views per day throughout all of September.

So, the question is – Who does YouTube value more? The Justin Bieber/Vevo/music video Goliaths or the YouTube personalities/vlogger Davids?

Data Provided By TubeMogul

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.