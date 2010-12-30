YouTube's Most-Watched Sports Videos Of 2010

Photo: YouTube

YouTube has provided a unique venue for anyone with a camera to upload videos of people singing, dancing, flying, crying, cheering, and jeering. It has also completely changed the way we view things as sports fans. Now if something interesting happens in a game across the country, we don’t have to wait for the next morning’s SportsCenter. The video will surely be up on YouTube within moments.



YouTube has opened our eyes to things we’d otherwise never see. Without it, we’d never get to see incredible backyard trick shots, pee wee football’s greatest hits, a man “base jumping” under water, or millions of other crazy videos.

If you haven’t seen these yet, you missed something in 2010, so sit back and enjoy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.