YouTube's Most-Watched Sports Videos Of 2010

YouTube has provided a unique venue for anyone with a camera to upload videos of people singing, dancing, flying, crying, cheering, and jeering. It has also completely changed the way we view things as sports fans. Now if something interesting happens in a game across the country, we don’t have to wait for the next morning’s SportsCenter.  The video will surely be up on YouTube within moments.

YouTube has opened our eyes to things we’d otherwise never see. Without it, we’d never get to see incredible backyard trick shots, pee wee football’s greatest hits, a man “base jumping” under water, or millions of other crazy videos. 

If you haven’t seen these yet, you missed something in 2010, so sit back and enjoy.

Brian Kownacki Leaps The Catcher

Indian Pole Gymnastics

Tyler Brayton fined $15K for sideline hit

The World's Farthest Basketball Shot

Guillaume Nery base jumping at Dean's Blue Hole, filmed on breath hold by Julie Gautier

Crazy Free Throw by Idaho State's Kamil Gawrzydek

World Cup 2010 - Wavin' Flag

Metrodome Roof Collapse

Driscoll Middle School Trick Play

People Are Awesome

And non-moving pictures are still pretty cool too...

