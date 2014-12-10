The Top 10 Sports Ads Of The Year

Via YouTube Christiano Ronaldo appeared in several of the year’s best sports ads.

YouTube released its list of the most-watched sports advertisements of the year.



The Winter Olympics and World Cup gave companies the opportunity to create inspiring ads about sports in 2014.

Soccer, the world’s most popular sport, was prevalent in the top ads of the year, but American football and tennis made appearance as well.

And as always, a sentimental Super Bowl made its way on to the list as well.

10. Adidas Football: 'House Match' After losing in a soccer video game, Devid Beckham and Zinedine Zidane decide to take on Gareth Bale and Lucas Moura in a real-life game of soccer. The two-on-two match tears up the inside of Beckham's house, all in the name of competition. 9. Procter & Gamble: 'Thank You, Mum | Pick Them Back Up' Procter & Gamble took advantage of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi by making one of the most creative, inspiring ads of the year. The two-minute ad shows a compilation of babies learning to walk and young children and athletes falling down on the ice, before transitioning into footage of the Olympic athletes performing. A big thank you to the mothers of the athletes who took care of their kids on their way to stardom. 8. Duracell: 'Trust Your Power' Seattle Seahawks' fullback Derrick Coleman is not a household name, but he has an inspiring story. He's the NFL's first and only deaf offensive player, and after going undrafted, got signed by the Vikings before getting picked up by the Seahawks. Duracell uses Coleman as an effective plug for power and toughness, never quitting in the face of adversity. 7. Beats by Dre: 'The Game Before The Game' Beats by Dre's five-minute epic is a prelude to the 2014 FIFA World Cup, featuring well known soccer stars like Neymar Jr., Jozy Altidore, and Luis Surez. The ad plays more like a trailer, with pounding drums, a monologue from a friend of Neymar, and intense shots of Brazil's landscape and the media bonanza. 6. Gillette: 'Trading Places' Gillette showed off its line of country-specific razors with an ad featuring Lionel Messi and Roger Federer. It toes the line of humorous with Messi and Federer being transported into country-specific sports with each razor they use: sumo wrestling for Japan, rugby for Australia, speed racing in Italy. 5. Adidas Football: 'The Dream' Adidas' World Cup ad featured stars like Messi, Suarez, and Dani Alves gearing up for the international tournament. Intense music from Kanye West backs up quick shots of the players leaving it all out on the field. 4. Budweiser: Super Bowl XLVIII 'Puppy Love' Budweiser's adorable 'Puppy Love' ad featuring a lab puppy befriending a Clydesdale horse doesn't feature sports at all. However, knowing the massive audience that tunes in for the Super Bowl, and America's love affair with puppies and the Clydesdales, they make a cute, sentimental ad that features neither sports nor beer, but still gets the brand across. 3. Samsung Mobile: '#Galaxy11: The Training' Samsung's ad for their Galaxy phone is a four-minute, video-game style ad in which the best soccer players on the planet, like Christiano Ronaldo and Messi, unite to take down a team of alien invaders. Throughout the course of the commercial, the players use the phones, showing off different apps and features like water resistance. 2. Nike Football: 'The Last Game' Nike created an animated ad in which clones of famous soccer players are created to eliminate imperfections of the real players. The nearly six-minute ad features players like Ronaldo, Neymar, Tim Howard, and Wayne Rooney banding together, superhero style, to take back the sport of soccer/football. 1. Nike Football: 'Winner Stays' With over 98 million views, YouTube's most-watched sports ad was another soccer ad, this time with a pick-up soccer game turning into a professional match as players' cleats turn them into Ronaldo, Neymar, Rooney, and more. The local park turns into a stadium, and soon, the players are locked into an epic game in front of thousands of fans and celebrities. How about videos that aren't ads? The top 10 YouTube Videos of the Year >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.