The most watched shows on Netflix last month, including the recently canceled ‘Manifest’

- The streaming search engine Reelgood compiled for Insider a list of the TV shows that were most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists in July.
- “Manifest” was the biggest show on Netflix in July.
- The series was canceled by its original network NBC in June, but the production studio behind the series, Warner Bros. TV, is in talks with NBC and Netflix to potentially revive it, Deadline reported last month.
- Netflix counts a view if an account watches a movie or TV show for at least two minutes.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 86%
What critics said: “Heist is cleverly told, keeping its many twists and turns in reserve until the moments when they will have the most impact, and it is a lot of fun.” — Guardian (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 87%
What critics said: “Despite the autopilot mode, Atypical ends on some touching notes, which might work better when we go back and revisit the whole story.” — Entertainment Voice (season four)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 37%
What critics said: “It’s a decent ruse, but how many viewers tune in to a vacuous reality TV show to see ‘deeper emotional connections’? They want tears, rutting, sexual regret.” — Times UK
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 95%
What critics said: “When you already have extremely charming performers who know their characters inside and out, why not trust them to be the ones giving us a peek behind the curtain instead of turning to more famous options first?” — Variety (season two)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 23%
What critics said: “Having watched all eight episodes of the show, what I remember from it isn’t how steamy the sex scenes are (not least because they aren’t), but how frustrating I found Billie and all of the people around her.” — Slate (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 83%
What critics said: “Even if Virgin River deals heavily in soap at times, it always returns to the very real, very honest issues affecting women today.” — Salon (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “The narrative bumps in this series are familiar by now and are upstaged by the central mythology that keeps us coming back for more.” — Den of Geek (season three)