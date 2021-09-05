The most watched shows on Netflix last month, including ‘The Chair’ and ‘Manifest’

4. “Manifest” (NBC and Netflix, 2018-present)

Description : “When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange, new realities.”

Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A

What critics said: “‘Manifest’s’ premiere is confident and declares that it hasn’t lost any of its heart or soul, as the Stone family conquers the new threats that face them more together than ever, even if they’re hundreds of miles apart.” — Tell-Tale TV (season three)