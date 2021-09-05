The most watched shows on Netflix last month, including ‘The Chair’ and ‘Manifest’

- The streaming search engine Reelgood compiled for Insider a list of the TV shows that were most prominent on Netflix’s daily top-10 lists in August.
- Netflix counts a view if an account watches a movie or TV show for at least two minutes.
- “Manifest,” which NBC canceled in June, was among the most watched shows on the streamer last month. Netflix recently revived the series for a fourth and final season.
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 85%
What critics said: “The best reason to sit through the anemic first four episodes is for the series’ deepening portrayal of a Korean American woman in situations seldom explored in pop culture.” — Washington Post (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 88%
What critics said: “These four episodes go by too fast and leave you with a taste for the rest of the season, which will be released in 2022.” — Jerusalem Post (season seven)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “While the friendly competition on ‘Bake Squad’ makes for less-than-interesting TV, the results that the four bakers produce is amazing enough to make this show something you can pop in on between episodes of more serious fare.” — Decider (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “Corben lets the people involved tell their stories, and he gets amazing ones from all sides of this incredible tale, including criminals, authorities, and even a few of the jurors.” — RogerEbert.com (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 67%
What critics said: “Whatever momentum ‘Hit & Run’ builds in the early episodes — and it builds a tremendous amount — basically dissipates due to increasingly dumb narrative developments.” — Hollywood Reporter (season one)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: “‘Manifest’s’ premiere is confident and declares that it hasn’t lost any of its heart or soul, as the Stone family conquers the new threats that face them more together than ever, even if they’re hundreds of miles apart.” — Tell-Tale TV (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: N/A
What critics said: N/A
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 96%
What critics said: “‘All American’ is an easily digestible series dealing with real-world issues primarily through a teenage lens, even if it has forgotten its initial purpose.” — TV Guide (season three)
Rotten Tomatoes critic score: 78%
What critics said: “The real draw of ‘Outer Banks’ is its sense of fun and outlandish adventure-like an older ‘Goonies’ with more death-defying stakes attached. As someone once said, stupid things have positive outcomes all the time.” — AV Club (season two)