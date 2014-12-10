The Top 10 Most-Watched Music Videos This Year

Kirsten Acuna
Taylor SwiftREUTERS/Steve MarcusSinger Taylor Swift performs during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas, Nevada September 19, 2014.

Taylor Swift may be one of the most talked about people of the year, but she doesn’t have the most-viewed music video of 2014.

YouTube released its list of the most-watched music videos of the year.

Shakira makes the list twice and Enrique Iglesias makes a big comeback with his summer single. Most people couldn’t stop playing a Katy Perry song which has racked up more than 700 million views.

Here’s the full list:

10. Nicki Minaj – “Anaconda”

Release date: Aug. 19, 2014

Views: 326.7 million

9. Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”

Release date: Aug. 18, 2014

Views: 356.3 million

8. Meghan Trainor – “All About That Bass”

Release date: June 11, 2014

Views: 362 million

7. Sia – “Chandelier”

Release date: May 6, 2014
Views: 369 million

6. Iggy Azalea – “Fancy” (Explicit)

Release date: March 4, 2014

Views: 386.8 million

5. Jason Derulo – “Wiggle”

Release date: May 21, 2014
Views: 400 million

4. Shakira – “La La La”

Release date: May 22, 2014

Views: 418.5 million

3. Shakira – “Can’t Remember to Forget You” feat. Rihanna

Release date: Jan. 30, 2014

Views: 442.9 million

2. Enrique Iglesias – “Bailando” (Spanish)

Release date: April 11, 2014

Views: 587.8 million

1. Katy Perry – “Dark Horse”

Release date: Feb. 20, 2014

Views: 715.8 million

