The Top 10 Most-Watched Music Videos This Year

Taylor Swift may be one of the most talked about people of the year, but she doesn’t have the most-viewed music video of 2014.
YouTube released its list of the most-watched music videos of the year.
Shakira makes the list twice and Enrique Iglesias makes a big comeback with his summer single. Most people couldn’t stop playing a Katy Perry song which has racked up more than 700 million views.
Here’s the full list:
10. Nicki Minaj – “Anaconda”
Release date: Aug. 19, 2014
Views: 326.7 million
9. Taylor Swift – “Shake It Off”
Release date: Aug. 18, 2014
Views: 356.3 million
8. Meghan Trainor – “All About That Bass”
Release date: June 11, 2014
Views: 362 million
7. Sia – “Chandelier”
Release date: May 6, 2014
Views: 369 million
6. Iggy Azalea – “Fancy” (Explicit)
Release date: March 4, 2014
Views: 386.8 million
5. Jason Derulo – “Wiggle”
Release date: May 21, 2014
Views: 400 million
4. Shakira – “La La La”
Release date: May 22, 2014
Views: 418.5 million
3. Shakira – “Can’t Remember to Forget You” feat. Rihanna
Release date: Jan. 30, 2014
Views: 442.9 million
2. Enrique Iglesias – “Bailando” (Spanish)
Release date: April 11, 2014
Views: 587.8 million
1. Katy Perry – “Dark Horse”
Release date: Feb. 20, 2014
Views: 715.8 million
