These are the most wanted Mexican cartel leaders

Mexican authorities have captured two of the country’s most wanted drug lords within the past week.

Mexico’s most wanted drug lord, Servando “La Tuta” Gomez, was captured on February 27.

The head of the Knights Templar drug trafficking organisation, Gomez controlled the narcotics trade throughout the Mexican state of Michoacan. His capture was followed by the arrest of Omar Treviño Morales, the head of the notorious Zetas cartel.

The arrests could give a boost to embattled Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, who is facing significant disapproval after local politicians colluded in the murder of 43 students in Guerrero state in September. The students are thought to have been abducted by corrupt police officers and handed over to a gang.

Even with these recent captures, a number of high-ranking cartel members remain at large.

