Most voters want a big stimulus — and they want it fast

Alex Wong/Getty U.S. President Joe Biden gestures as he leaves after an event on economic crisis in the State Dining Room of the White House January 22, 2021 in Washington, DC.

A new poll finds that most Americans support immediate and large emergency relief.

Both the immediacy and size of a package have bipartisan support.

A slim majority of Americans support congressional Democrats moving forward without GOP support.

A new poll from Invest in America and Data for Progress finds that the majority of Americans, including Republicans, wants to pass emergency relief quickly â€” and voters want a lot of it.

The groups surveyed 1,126 likely voters from January 29, 2021 through February 1, 2021. What they found was that 69% of respondents agreed that the country is in an emergency, and more relief should be passed as soon as possible.

While 80% of Democrats agreed with that statement, it also enjoyed bipartisan support: they were joined by 55% of Republicans.

Respondents felt similarly when it came to how much fiscal support the relief package should include. Overall, 68% said that “we should be prioritising as much support as possible” for small businesses, essential frontline workers, and regular Americans. Again, 80% of Democrats agreed with that statement â€” and 55% of Republicans.

Without a stimulus, as Insider previously reported, the unemployment rate may not return to pre-pandemic levels for a decade. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that unemployment will fall to 5.7% by the third quarter of this year, and around 5% in 2022; it may dip to 4% in 2025. The unemployment rate was 3.5% in February 2020.

A slim majority of Americans support passing immediate relief without GOP support

Fifty-five per cent of respondents said that Democrats should pass a coronavirus relief bill as soon as possible â€” even without support from congressional Republicans. Of those surveyed, 75% of Democrats agreed â€” but were joined by only 35% of Republicans.

In fact, 56% of Republicans said that Democrats in Congress should wait to pass a bill until it has Republican support, even if it that means a lower level of relief and benefits. On Wednesday, as Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig reported, Democrats voted to circumvent Republicans and begin passing the stimulus package.

The poll also looked at the popularity of different measures in the relief package, including $US1,400 checks â€” whose distribution and eligibility have been a hot topic â€” as well as a $US15 federal minimum wage.

Overall, 77% of respondents supported $US1,400 checks; 54% strongly supported them. The minimum wage increase saw a more mixed bag; a total of 54% of respondents support the raise, but only 38% strongly supported it â€” and 23% strongly opposed it.

