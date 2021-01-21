POLL: The majority of voters don't think Trump made America great again, and 46% think he's one of the worst presidents

The majority of voters do not think Trump “made America great again,” according to a new poll from Morning Consult and Politico.

80% of GOP-voting respondents said Trump delivered on his original campaign promises.

85% of Democratic voters said the Trump presidency was either one of the worst of all time or below average.

Former President Donald Trump had one major stated goal throughout his tenure in office: To make America great again. But according to a new poll from Morning Consult and Politico, the majority of voters believe he failed in that promise.

Among all voters, 39% thought he made America great again, while 57% thought he did not. The view that Trump achieved the aim of his longtime slogan was held by a majority of Republicans, but a minority of Independents and just 15% of Democrats.

The poll, which was conducted Jan. 15-17, 2021, surveyed 1,993 registered voters, and had a margin of error of 2 percentage points, found that 21% of respondents considered Trump one of the best presidents, 13% above average, 8% about the same as others, 9% below average, and 46% â€” a plurality of respondents â€” “one of the worst” presidencies.

Morning Consult/Politico According to recent polling from Morning Consult and Politico, Trump failed to ‘make America great again.’

While 46% of voters saying that Trump was one of the worst presidents ever is interesting, what’s notable is how pervasive that view was among respondents despite difference in gender, age, race, ideology, and more.

The view that Trump’s presidency was “one of the worst” was held by:

48% of those 65 and older as well as 41% of those 18 to 34

Not just 49% of moderates, but even 15% of conservatives

48% of those making less than $US50,000 per year as well as 43% of those making over $US100,000

42% of white people, 44% of Hispanic or Latino people, and 69% per cent of Black people

50% of Suburbanites

42% of people who live in a military household

9% of people who said they voted for Donald Trump in 2016

Among Republicans, 50% said they thought Trump would count among the best of presidents, and 23% count him above average. That said, 7% rate him below average and 8% one of the worst, or about one-in-seven in his own party rating his presidency as worse than typical.

