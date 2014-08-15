The 10 Most-Visited Countries In The World

We all know that Paris is a perennially popular tourist destination, but new data confirms that the city, is, in fact one of the most-visited destinations in the world.

The World Tourism Organisation just came out with new data on the most visited tourism destinations in the world in 2013, and France took the top spot.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, France was the most-visited country in 2013 with 84.7 million visitors. The U.S. came right behind with 69.8 million visitors, and Spain was third with 60.7 million visitors.

