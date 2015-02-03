The 20 most-visited cities in the world

Asia has become a hugely popular travel destination in recent years, and now several cities in Asia have officially become the most-visited cities in the world.

Euromonitor International recently released data on the most-visited cities in 2013, and Asian cities dominated the list.

Hong Kong took the top spot, with over 25 million visitors. Singapore and Bangkok trailed right behind. In fact, 11 of the top 20 cities are located in Asia.

