REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo Tourists flock to Milan, Italy.

No matter what travel trends crop up, tourists still return to the same tried-and-tested places they know they’re bound to love.

The Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index 2019, released this week, ranks 200 cities based on how many international overnight visitors they’re set to receive this year.

Here are the 19 most visited cities around the world in 2019.

For many people, off-the-beaten-path travel is more appealing than heading to a city rammed with people.

The numbers, however, show tourists are still flocking to the same spots year in and year out.

The Mastercard Global Destination Cities Index 2019, released this week, ranks 200 cities based on how many international overnight visitors they’re set to receive this year, based on actual 2019 monthly data and the weighted average of national-level tourism forecasts.



The index shows the number of international overnight visitors in these cities growing by a whopping 76% since 2009 – but in recent years, the trends look pretty similar.

Here are the 19 most visited cities around the world in 2019, ranked in ascending order by the total number of international visitors they’re set to receive.

19. Bali, Indonesia — 8.26 million

Shutterstock

Bali’s beaches and temples have helped make it one of the most popular tourist spots in Southeast Asia.

18. Palma de Mallorca, Spain — 8.96 million

It’s easy to see the appeal in Palma’s colourful buildings, beaches, fortresses, and art scene – especially when it sits right on the Mediterranean Sea.

17. Barcelona, Spain — 9.09 million

Barcelona has it all – history, art, architecture, fabulous food, and a pretty superb beach, too.

16. Milan, Italy — 9.10 million

REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

This fast-paced city isn’t just big on business but also art, fashion, and food – so it’s understandable why more tourists than ever are flocking there.

15. Pattaya, Thailand — 9.44 million

The first Thai city to make the list sits on the country’s eastern Gulf coast and is known for its beaches.

14. Phuket, Thailand — 9.89 million

Shutterstock

Just ahead of Pattaya is Phuket, where visitors can expect a beach paradise and lush jungles.

13. Mecca, Saudi Arabia — 10 million

Mecca’s tourists splash out when they’re in the city – the amount they spend per day is second only to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to the ranking.

12. Osaka, Japan — 10.14 million

Japan’s third-largest city, the vibrant Osaka is ideal for anyone seeking a culinary adventure and plenty of culture.

11. Seoul, South Korea — 11.25 million

Ahn Young-joon/AP

The capital of South Korea is certainly metropolitan – here you’ll find skyscrapers, temples, and street markets alike.

10. Antalya, Turkey — 12.41 million

A popular place for yacht owners, Antalya may have fabulous beaches, but it’s also known for its history as it was once a major Roman port.

9. Tokyo — 12.93 million

Shutterstock

Tokyo is expecting the largest uptake in visitors on last year of any city on the list.

8. Istanbul — 13.4 million

The second Turkish city to make this list, tourists head to Istanbul for its stunning mosques and mosaics as well as its modern skyscrapers and malls.

7. New York City — 13.6 million

Mary Altaffer/AP

The appeal of New York City never seems to die, as more visitors are expected to visit the Big Apple this year than last.

6. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia — 13.79 million

Shutterstock

You’ll most likely recognise the Malaysian capital’s iconic modern skyline, highlighted by its Petronas Twin Towers.

5. Singapore — 14.67 million

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

This city-state may be a financial hub, but its tropical climate and luxury hotels are a major draw for international tourists.

4. Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 15.93 million

REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

The index showed that visitors to Dubai spend more than in any other city, with an incredible $US553 a day.

3. London — 19.09 million

REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Down one place from 2018, London was the only city on this list to actually see a decrease in visitors over the past year, with 4% less heading to the capital.

2. Paris — 19.1 million

REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Taking the second-place spot from London since last year, Paris is loved no matter the weather for its stunning gardens, fountains, and watch-the-world-g0-by attitude.

1. Bangkok — 22.78 million

aluxum/Getty Images

Visitors to Bangkok – the most visited city for the fourth year in a row – also spend the third most of any city on the list.

