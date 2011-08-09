The Most Popular Art Museums In The World

Julie Zeveloff
met linesVisitors wait on line to see the Alexander McQueen exhibit at the Met.

Photo: AP Images

On Sunday, the “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art became the eighth-most visited show in the museum’s history.But the 658,000 or so people who saw the attraction made up just a fraction of the Met’s annual visitors.

Last year, for example, more than 5.2 million people trekked up the museum’s iconic stairs and through its galleries.

And the Met isn’t even the world’s most heavily visited art museum.

The Art Newspaper publishes lots of annual attendance statistics for museums and exhibitions around the world.

These are the art museums that topped the list in 2010.

The Louvre in Paris had 8.5 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The British Museum in London had 5.84 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City had 5.22 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The Tate Modern in London had 5.06 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The National Gallery in London had 4.95 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The Museum of Modern Art in New York City had 3.13 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

Centre Pompidou in Paris had 3.13 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The National Museum of Korea in Seoul had 3.07 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

Musée d'Orsay in Paris had 2.99 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

Museo del Prado in Madrid had 2.73 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London had 2.63 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg had 2.49 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil in Rio had 2.32 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

Museo Reina Sofía in Madrid had 2.31 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The De Young Museum in San Francisco had 2.04 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

The National Art centre Tokyo in Tokyo had 2.03 million visitors

Source: The Art Newspaper

