30 things that made the internet explode in 2015

Apple Music Drake in the ‘Hotline Bling’ music video.

Anytime something funny or noteworthy happened this year, you can bet the internet had already gif’ed, meme’d, and tweeted all about it.

We looked back and rounded up the moments from 2015 that sent us into tweetstorms, from Drake’s “Hotline Bling” video to Zayn leaving One Direction to #TheDress that’s either black and blue or white and gold.

Read on to relive all the times the internet nearly exploded this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.