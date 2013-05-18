This Is David Beckham's Most Viral Video Of All Time

David Beckham

It comes as no surprise that the telegenic David Beckham, who just announced his plans for retirement, has appeared in more television commercials than any other player in the history of soccer.



He is buff, athletic, and not a bad actor.

Over the course of his career, the 38-year-old has appeared in spots for major brands like Adidas, Diet Coke, and Emporio Armani (with wife Victoria).

Naturally, many of them went viral. Bubonic plague viral.

The most infectious example is a 90-second epic directed by Guy Richie for H&M. It shows an underpants-clad Beckham in pursuit of a car that had accidentally yanked off his bathrobe as it drove off.

Check out the ad below to add on to the video’s 9.6 million views. And click here if you are interested in the other 65 Beckham videos that went viral.

