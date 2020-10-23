The 10 most-viewed Netflix original movies of all time

Marcos Cruz/Netflix ‘The Kissing Booth 2.’

Netflix has revealed its most-watched original movies of all time.

The results are made up of data from the first four weeks of the movies being launched.

A view counts as two minutes of watch time.

Check out where movies like “The Old Guard” and “The Kissing Booth 2” landed on the list.

With close to 170 million subscribers worldwide, Netflix continues to be one of the titans in the streaming space with its onslaught of original movies and TV shows (plus classic offerings from the biggest studios in the world).

But what has been a mystery all these years is how well its original content performs. How many people actually watch this stuff?

Well, in July, Netflix finally revealed its top 10 most-viewed original movies of all time and since then has updated that list in social media posts of new titles that have entered the top 10.

The service counts the most views in a title’s first four weeks with a view being counted as two minutes of watching.

The outcome is a list that’s made up heavily of action movies and surprisingly none of them have had over 100 million views in their first four weeks (yet).

Here are the top 10 movie-viewed original movies on Netflix â€” according to Netflix.

10. “The Irishman” — 64 million views

Netflix Robert De Niro in ‘The Irishman.’

Martin Scorsese’s passion project he’d been developing with Robert De Niro for years about the life story of the man who killed Jimmy Hoffa finally got the green light when Netflix agreed to make the movie.

We’d love to know how many of those 64 million views watched the entire 209-minute run time.

9. “The Kissing Booth 2” — 66 million views

Netflix Joey King and Jacob Elordi in ‘The Kissing Booth 2.’

One of the rare titles on the list that isn’t a male-led action movie, this rom-com has certainly found a fanbase thanks to the first movie that came out in 2018.

8. “Project Power” – 75 million views

Alfonso Bresciani/Netflix Jamie Foxx in ‘Project Power.’

Netflix’s recent entry into the superhero space certainly looks to be paying off. This Jamie Foxx-starring action movie centered around a drug that gives you a temporary unknown superpower and was a hit with subscribers.

7. “Enola Holmes” – 76 million views

Netflix Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Enola Holmes.’

Millie Bobby Brown stars in the lead role for this certain franchise-starter that focuses on the adventures of the teenage sister of Sherlock Holmes.

6. “The Old Guard” – 78 million views

Netflix Charlize Theron in ‘The Old Guard.’

Charlize Theron continues her career shift to bankable action star with this adaptation of a popular graphic novel series focused on immortal mercenaries.

5. “Murder Mystery” – 83 million views

Netflix Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in ‘Murder Mystery.’

Did you really think an Adam Sandler movie wasn’t going to be on this list?

Here he teams with Jennifer Aniston as a couple who get caught up in a murder investigation on a billionaire’s yacht.

4. “6 Underground” – 83 million views

Netflix Ryan Reynolds in ‘6 Underground.’

Michael Bay’s first Netflix movie proved to be a success. It probably also helped that he got Ryan Reynolds to come along for the ride.

3. “Spenser Confidential” – 85 million views

Netflix Mark Wahlberg in ‘Spencer Confidential.’

Mark Wahlberg’s undeniable star power brought the views to this Netflix action-comedy.

2. “Bird Box” – 89 million views

Netflix Sandra Bullock in ‘Bird Box.’

This creepy horror starring Sandra Bullock about a supernatural entity that turns people insane when they look at it wasn’t just a meme sensation.

1. “Extraction” – 99 million views

Netflix Chris Hemsworth in ‘Extraction.’

Topping the list since it originally came out in July is this action-packed movie starring Chris Hemsworth. Who knew a movie filled mostly of Hemsworth kicking a lot of butt would attract the most viewers (we did).

