Here are the most valuable companies in America since 1990

Google’s parent company Alphabet briefly stole the crown from Apple this week to become the most valuable company by market cap in the United States (and the world).

As this chart from Statista shows, Alphabet is the fourth tech company to hold the top spot since 1990. GE also sells a lot of technology, although it was a broad-based conglomerate with a strong finance arm during its time on top. The only totally non-tech company to top the chart since 1990 is Exxon.

In midday trading on Wednesday, Apple had reclaimed the top spot from Alphabet. But Alphabet’s robust business growth and rising value means the two tech titans are likely to battle for the top spot during the coming months.

