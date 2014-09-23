19 Of The Most Expensive Substances In The World

Gold is an incredibly expensive substance.
But many things are worth more than their weight in gold.
Ranging from foods to creams to gems to things the average person can’t fathom, we pulled together a list of 19 of the most expensive items in the world.
Think we missed something? Let us know in the comments.
Cost: Up to US$5 per gram or US$2,000 per pound
What you do with it: This seasonal mushroom can be shaved over pasta, steak, eggs, and rice and infused in oil to sprinkle on almost anything.
Cost: US$11.13 per gram or US$5,040 per pound
What you do with it: Saffron is a flowering plant that can be used in natural remedies for everything from depression to menstrual cycles.
Cost: US$35 per gram or US$1,000 per ounce
What you do with it: Also known as 'almas,' these costly fish eggs are eaten cold and in small bites as an appetizer and on unsalted crackers or bread.
Cost: US$39.81 per gram
What you do with it: In addition to its uses in jewelry, the ancient metal can be used for electrical conductivity and resistance to corrosion.
Cost: US$45 per gram or US$1,270 per ounce
What you do with it: Rhodium is mostly used in three-way catalytic converters to reduce a car's carbon emissions.
Cost: US$48 per gram or US$1,365 per ounce
What you do with it: Platinum can be used as a catalyst in scientific experiments, worn as jewelry, and taken in anti-cancer drugs.
Cost: US$55 per gram or US$25,000 per pound
What you do with it: The prized tusk is rumoured in Vietnam to cure cancer. Its supposed medical uses also include treating fevers and other ailments.
Cost: US$US70 per gram or US$2,000 an ounce
What you do with it: Rub this so-called miracle cream daily to look ageless.
Cost: High-quality heroin can cost you up to US$110 per gram
What you do with it: The opiate is injected, snorted, or smoked and is meant to alter the subconscious. It can also cause convulsions or even comas.
Cost: US$120 per gram or US$1,600 per ounce
What you do with it: The highly addictive drug can produce euphoric effects and is often popular with teenagers.
Cost: The crystal form of LSD costs about US$3,000 per gram
What you do with it: Popular in the 1960s, this substance is known to cause hallucinations.
Cost: Roughly US$4,000 per gram
What you do with it: It makes things nuclear. There are two kinds of plutonium that can be used, for either military purposes or nuclear reactors.
*Cost: Anywhere between US$2,500 to US$20,000 per gram or US$2,400 per carat
What you do with it: The mauve-coloured gem is thought to be more than a million times scarcer than diamonds. And while it's a bit too durable to use often in jewelry, if you're lucky enough to find one, don't let your hands off it.
*FYI: A carat = 0.2 grams
Cost: US$30,000 per gram
What you do with it: Tritium is used in self-luminating EXIT signs found in theatres, schools, and office buildings. There are more than two million tritium EXIT signs in the United States.
*Cost: A colorless, 1-carat can cost more than US$65,000 per gram, or US$13,000 per carat
What you do with it: Buy engagement rings.
*FYI: A carat = 0.2 grams
*Cost: US$300,000 per gram or up to US$60,000 per carat
What you do with it: Thought to be the rarest gem mineral, it can be used in crystal healing or just make a pretty collectible.
*FYI: A carat = 0.2 grams
Cost: US$27 million per gram
What you do with it: The Californium isotope is used in devices that find layers of oil and water in oil wells.
Cost: US$100 trillion per gram
What you do with it: Antimatter could possibly fuel spaceships to the planets, and maybe the stars, in the years to come.
Cost: US$5,000 per 30ml vial.
What you do with it: Pharmaceuticals can be quite expensive largely due to the R&D investments that go into getting to the final product. Considered the world's most expensive drug, Soliris treats a rare, life-threatening disease that destroys red blood cells more quickly than normal. A year's treatment could cost a whopping US$569,000.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.