The 16 Most Expensive Substances In The World

Linette Lopez, Abby Rogers
plutoniumYou won’t believe what this plutonium pellet is worth.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Gold means luxury right? The precious metal is widely associated with royalty and wealth.Turns out the stuff is actually a lot cheaper than some other rare commodities.

There are plenty of expensive substances out there, and unlike gold, they actually have some real personal or industrial uses.

These are the 16 most expensive substances we could find, by weight.

Think we missed something? Let us know in the comments.

Saffron is actually cheaper than gold

Cost: $11.13 per gram or $5,040 per pound

What you do with it: Saffron is a flowering plant that can be used in natural remedies for everything from depression to menstrual cycles.

Then there's gold, of course

Cost: $56.73 per gram

What you do with it: In addition to its uses in jewelry, the ancient metal can be used for electrical conductivity and resistance to corrosion.

Rhodium

Cost: About $58 per gram or $1,630 per ounce

What you do with it: Rhodium is mostly used in three way catalytic converters to reduce a car's carbon emissions.

Platinum

Cost: About $58 per gram or $1,637 per ounce

What you do with it: Platinum can be used as a catalyst in scientific experiments, worn as jewelry, and taken in anti-cancer drugs.

Methamphetamine

Cost: $100 per gram

What you do with it: The highly-addictive drug can produce euphoric effects and is often popular with teenagers.

Rhino horn

Cost: $110 per gram or $50,000 per pound

What you do with it: The prized tusk is rumoured in Vietnam to cure cancer. It's medical uses also include treating fevers and other ailments.

Heroin

Cost: High quality heroin can cost you up to $131/gram

What you do with it: The opiate can be injected, snorted, or smoked and is meant to alter the subconscious. It can also cause convulsions or even comas.

Cocaine

Cost: $215 per gram

What you do with it: Some say party, others say develop a problematic habit.

LSD

Cost: The crystal form of LSD costs about $3,000 per gram

What you do with it: Some people relive the 60s, pretty much everyone hallucinates.

Plutonium

Cost: Roughly $4,000 per gram

What you do with it: Make nuclear things. There are two kinds of plutonium that can be used for either military purposes or nuclear reactors.

Painite

*Cost: $9,000 per gram or up to $1,800 per carat

What you do with it: Thought to be the rarest gem mineral, it can be used in crystal healing or just make a pretty collectible.

*FYI: A carat = 0.2 grams

Taaffeite

*Cost: Anywhere $2,500 to 20,000 per gram or $500 to $4,000 per carat

What you do with it: The mauve-coloured gem is thought to be more than a million times scarcer than diamonds. And while it's a bit too durable to use often in jewelry, if you're lucky enough to find one, don't let your hands off it.

*FYI: A carat = 0.2 grams

Tritium

Cost: $30,000 per gram

What you do with it: Tritium is used in self-luminating EXIT signs found in theatres, schools, and office buildings. There are more than 2 million tritium EXIT signs in the United States.

Diamonds

*Cost: $55,000 per gram. A colorless, 1-carat can cost more than $11,000 per carat, and coloured stones can cost more.

What you do with it: Buy engagement rings

*FYI: A carat = 0.2 grams

Californium 252

Cost: $27 million per gram

What you do with it: For an element that's so incredibly expensive to produce, the Californium isotope actually doesn't really have any practical uses. It's only been created once in the western world since it was discovered in 1950.

Antimatter

Cost: $62.5 trillion per gram

What you do with it: Antimatter could possibly fuel spaceships to the planets, and maybe the stars, in the years to come. Too bad it's so expensive and needs incredibly expensive technology to create it.

