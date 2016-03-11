WeWork is now the 7th most valuable startup in the world

Yesterday, news broke that office space provider WeWork is raising a new round that will value the company at $17 billion. This flies in the face of recent talk about a popping tech bubble and dying billion-dollar “unicorns.”

But perhaps this isn’t a bubble popping, as happened in the dot-com era, but simply a reshuffling. Startups that can convince investors that their growth prospects are still good and that they have a path to profitability may still find it easy to raise money. It’s the struggling companies with slowing growth and no clear path to profits that could find a harder time.

With that reshuffling in mind, Statista has charted the most valuable venture-backed private companies in the world, based on the valuation at their last round (this does not include reported downgrades by big institutional investors). WeWork is now in 7th place.

