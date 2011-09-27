Most Valuable Startups Due For An IPO

Groupon has seen its fair share of controversy since filing its S1 to go public. Its losses are shocking, and if it doesn't raise money through the public markets, it will be in serious trouble. But, the company is on pace to do just that in the next few weeks.

Our analysis: Groupon began the year strong when it turned down a $6 billion buyout offer from Google in December. Since then its road to an IPO has been bumpy. The SEC was investigating the company after a detailed memo about its business was leaked to the press during the 'quiet period,' but now the IPO roadshow is said to be back on.

Groupon is on track to generate revenue of more than $3 billion this year, up from $760 million last year, extrapolating the numbers in its S-1.

Groupon has invented a new form of marketing that has become as much a part of everyday advertising and commerce as classified ads used to be. Groupon has been so wildly successful that, in the space of a year, more than 100 Groupon clones have sprung up to capitalise on the 'daily deal' concept. In recent months, however, many concerns about the Daily Deal model have arisen, and some are speculating that Groupon's years of rocketship growth will soon be behind it.

Given the company's market lead and continued user growth, we give Groupon a 3-4X multiple on revenue for a valuation of $10 billion. Shares have sold at a valuation as high as $14.9 billion on Sharespost.