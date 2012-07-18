The Most Valuable Sports Teams In The World

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Forbes released its annual “Most Valuable Sports Team” list and soccer and football teams completely dominate it.With the exception of the Yankees and the Dodgers, soccer and football teams make up the entire top 10.



Manchester United took the top spot with a valuation of $2.23 billion, 19% higher than the second most valuable team.

Manchester is owned by the Glazer family, who also own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

