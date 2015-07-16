The 10 most valuable sports teams in the world

Ari Gilberg
Angel De Maria, Cristiano Ronaldo of Real MadridShaun Botterill/Getty Images

Forbes just released its annual list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams.

The top-50 teams are worth $US1.75 billion on average, a 31% increase from last year.

Five years ago, Manchester United was the most valuable sports team in the world at $US1.86 billion. Now, the most valuable team, Real Madrid, is worth $US3.26 billion.

The NFL had the most franchises make the top-50 with 20 teams, but soccer dominated the early parts of the list with three clubs finishing in the top-five.

Here’s the top-10:

  1. Real Madrid (soccer): $US3.26 billion
  2. Dallas Cowboys (football): $US3.2 billion *tie*
  3. New York Yankees (baseball): $US3.2 billion *tie*
  4. Barcelona (soccer): $US3.16 billion
  5. Manchester United (soccer): $US3.1 billion
  6. Los Angeles Lakers (basketball): $US2.6 billion *tie*
  7. New England Patriots (football): $US2.6 billion *tie*
  8. New York Knicks (basketball): $US2.5 billion
  9. Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball): $US2.4 billion *tie*
  10. Washington Redskins (football): $US2.4 billion *tie*

