The 10 most valuable sports teams in the world

Forbes just released its annual list of the world’s 50 most valuable sports teams.

The top-50 teams are worth $US1.75 billion on average, a 31% increase from last year.

Five years ago, Manchester United was the most valuable sports team in the world at $US1.86 billion. Now, the most valuable team, Real Madrid, is worth $US3.26 billion.

The NFL had the most franchises make the top-50 with 20 teams, but soccer dominated the early parts of the list with three clubs finishing in the top-five.

Here’s the top-10:

Real Madrid (soccer): $US3.26 billion Dallas Cowboys (football): $US3.2 billion *tie* New York Yankees (baseball): $US3.2 billion *tie* Barcelona (soccer): $US3.16 billion Manchester United (soccer): $US3.1 billion Los Angeles Lakers (basketball): $US2.6 billion *tie* New England Patriots (football): $US2.6 billion *tie* New York Knicks (basketball): $US2.5 billion Los Angeles Dodgers (baseball): $US2.4 billion *tie* Washington Redskins (football): $US2.4 billion *tie*

Check out the entire list here >

