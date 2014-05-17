The 10 Most Valuable Soccer Teams In The World

Cork Gaines
Gareth Bale and Cristiano RonaldoGetty Images

Real Madrid, from Spain’s La Liga, is once again the most valuable soccer club in the world according to Forbes.com.

Real Madrid is currently valued at $US3.4 billion, nearly $US1 billion more than the New York Yankees ($2.5 billion), the most valuable sports franchise in the United States.

Spain’s La Liga actually has the top two most valuable soccer clubs. However, the English Premier League has more depth, with five clubs in the top ten this year.

#10 Liverpool -- $US691 Million

League: English Premier League

2013 Rank (value): #10 ($651 million)

2012-13 Revenue: $US313 million

2013-14 Record: 26-6-6, 84 pts., 2nd in the Premier League

Highest-paid player: Steven Gerrard, $US13 million

#9 Juventus -- $US850 Million

League: Italian Serie A

2013 Rank (value): #8 ($694 million)

2012-13 Revenue: $US354 million

2013-14 Record: 32-3-2, 99 pts., 1st in the Serie A

Highest-paid player: Carlos Tevez, $US7.5 million

#8 AC Milan -- $US856 Million

League: Italian Serie A €

2013 Rank (value): #6 ($945 million)

2012-13 Revenue: $US343 million

2013-14 Record: 15-9-13, 54 pts., 8th in Serie A

Highest-paid player: Kaka, $US10 million

#7 Manchester City -- $US863 Million

League: English Premier League

2013 Rank (value): #9 ($689 million)

2012-13 Revenue: $US411 million

2013-14 Record: 27-5-6, 86 pts., 1st in the Premier League

Highest-paid player: Sergio Aguero, $US17 million

#6 Chelsea -- $US868 Million

League: English Premier League

2013 Rank (value): #7 ($901 million)

2012-13 Revenue: $US394 million

2013-14 Record: 25-7-6, 82 pts., 3rd in the Premier League

Highest-paid player: Fernando Torres, $US17 million

#5 Arsenal -- $US1.33 Billion

League: English Premier League

2013 Rank (value): #4 ($1.3 Billion)

2012-13 Revenue: $US370 million

2013-14 Record: 24-7-7, 79 pts., 4th in the Premier League

Highest-paid player: Mesut Özil, $US10 million

#4 Bayern Munich -- $US1.85 Billion

League: German Bundesliga

2013 Rank (value): #5 ($1.3 billion)

2012-13 Revenue: $US561 million

2013-14 Record: 29-3-2, 90 pts., 1st in the Bundesliga

Highest-paid player: Frank Ribery, $US17 million

#3 Manchester United -- $US2.81 Billion

League: English Premier League

2013 Rank (value): #2 ($3.2 billion)

2012-13 Revenue: $US551 million

2013-14 Record: 19-7-12, 64 pts., 7th in the Premier League

Highest-paid player: Wayne Rooney, $US18 million

#2 Barcelona -- $US3.2 Billion

League: Spain's La Liga

2013 Rank (value): #3 ($2.6 billion)

2012-13 Revenue: $US627 million

2013-14 Record: 32-4-2, 100 pts., 1st in La Liga

Highest-paid player: Lionel Messi, $US42 million

#1 Real Madrid -- $US3.44 Billion

League: Spain's La Liga

2013 Rank (value): #1 (3.3 billion)

2012-13 Revenue: $US675 million

2013-14 Record: 28-7-3, 91 pts., 2nd in La Liga

Highest-paid player: Cristiano Ronaldo, $US49 million

