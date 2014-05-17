The 10 Most Valuable Soccer Teams In The World

Real Madrid, from Spain’s La Liga, is once again the most valuable soccer club in the world according to Forbes.com.

Real Madrid is currently valued at $US3.4 billion, nearly $US1 billion more than the New York Yankees ($2.5 billion), the most valuable sports franchise in the United States.

Spain’s La Liga actually has the top two most valuable soccer clubs. However, the English Premier League has more depth, with five clubs in the top ten this year.

