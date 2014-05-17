The 10 Most Valuable Soccer Teams In The World

Real Madrid, from Spain’s La Liga, is once again the most valuable soccer club in the world according to Forbes.com.
Real Madrid is currently valued at $US3.4 billion, nearly $US1 billion more than the New York Yankees ($2.5 billion), the most valuable sports franchise in the United States.
Spain’s La Liga actually has the top two most valuable soccer clubs. However, the English Premier League has more depth, with five clubs in the top ten this year.
League: English Premier League
2013 Rank (value): #10 ($651 million)
2012-13 Revenue: $US313 million
2013-14 Record: 26-6-6, 84 pts., 2nd in the Premier League
Highest-paid player: Steven Gerrard, $US13 million
League: Italian Serie A
2013 Rank (value): #8 ($694 million)
2012-13 Revenue: $US354 million
2013-14 Record: 32-3-2, 99 pts., 1st in the Serie A
Highest-paid player: Carlos Tevez, $US7.5 million
League: Italian Serie A €
2013 Rank (value): #6 ($945 million)
2012-13 Revenue: $US343 million
2013-14 Record: 15-9-13, 54 pts., 8th in Serie A
Highest-paid player: Kaka, $US10 million
League: English Premier League
2013 Rank (value): #9 ($689 million)
2012-13 Revenue: $US411 million
2013-14 Record: 27-5-6, 86 pts., 1st in the Premier League
Highest-paid player: Sergio Aguero, $US17 million
League: English Premier League
2013 Rank (value): #7 ($901 million)
2012-13 Revenue: $US394 million
2013-14 Record: 25-7-6, 82 pts., 3rd in the Premier League
Highest-paid player: Fernando Torres, $US17 million
League: English Premier League
2013 Rank (value): #4 ($1.3 Billion)
2012-13 Revenue: $US370 million
2013-14 Record: 24-7-7, 79 pts., 4th in the Premier League
Highest-paid player: Mesut Özil, $US10 million
League: German Bundesliga
2013 Rank (value): #5 ($1.3 billion)
2012-13 Revenue: $US561 million
2013-14 Record: 29-3-2, 90 pts., 1st in the Bundesliga
Highest-paid player: Frank Ribery, $US17 million
League: English Premier League
2013 Rank (value): #2 ($3.2 billion)
2012-13 Revenue: $US551 million
2013-14 Record: 19-7-12, 64 pts., 7th in the Premier League
Highest-paid player: Wayne Rooney, $US18 million
League: Spain's La Liga
2013 Rank (value): #3 ($2.6 billion)
2012-13 Revenue: $US627 million
2013-14 Record: 32-4-2, 100 pts., 1st in La Liga
Highest-paid player: Lionel Messi, $US42 million
League: Spain's La Liga
2013 Rank (value): #1 (3.3 billion)
2012-13 Revenue: $US675 million
2013-14 Record: 28-7-3, 91 pts., 2nd in La Liga
Highest-paid player: Cristiano Ronaldo, $US49 million
