13 Companies That Could Be New York's Next Billion-Dollar Exit

Flickr/YodelanecdotalEtsy’s Chad Dickerson (on right) has a big business on his hands.Tumblr was New York City’s first $1 billion exit since DoubleClick sold to Google in 2007. But it won’t be the last.



A number of other startups in New York have become huge businesses, expected to exit for at least $1 billion. Others probably won’t get the billion-dollar acquisitions they’re hoping for, but they’ll still sell for boatloads of cash.

Then there are startups that aren’t worth $1 billion yet, but we bet they will be soon. They’re innovative and growing quickly, with high margins, and they’re tackling big markets.

